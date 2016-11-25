Featured Articles
All Stories
trump-king-george

Mike Pence wants to cure me of being gay, but I’m uncivil

Facebook Tweet Reddit
Mike Pence wants to cure me from being gay, but I’m supposed to worry about him being booed at a show.
11/20/16 11:30am by 17
Hamilton the Musical

Trump tweets, then deletes, ANOTHER attack on Hamilton cast

Facebook Tweet Reddit
Ladies and gentlemen, we have elected a Twitter-troll as president-elect of the United States. Donald Trump today went off on a tirade against the cast of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” ...
11/19/16 8:57pm by 19
Hamilton the musical

Art & history know no ‘safe space,’ and Hamilton owes Mike Pence no apology

Facebook Tweet Reddit
The cast of Hamilton owe Mike Pence no apology for simply expressing our people’s desire to breathe free.
11/19/16 3:30pm by 6
steven bannon

Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon

Facebook Tweet Reddit
Trump hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House. Trump must fire Bannon.
11/14/16 9:59pm by 0
gay justice statue of liberty shutterstock

In Loving Memory: The United States of America (1776 – 2016)

Facebook Tweet Reddit
The United States of America – military commander, statesman, explorer – is dead at 238. This is her obituary.
11/14/16 7:25pm by 2
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid says Disney/ABC should pull error-riddled 9/11 show

You really need to read Harry Reid’s blistering statement on Trump’s election

Facebook Tweet Reddit
“Donald Trump [is] a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate.”
11/13/16 8:39pm by 12
steven bannon

Trump hires homophobic, anti-Semitic, sexist, racist to be White House chief strategist

Facebook Tweet Reddit
Trump has chosen Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be his new chief strategist at the White House.
11/13/16 5:38pm by 18
new-balance

Boycott New Balance over their embrace of Trump, criticism of Obama

Facebook Tweet Reddit
New Balance sneaker company says it heartily embraces President-elect Donald Trump. It’s time for a boycott.
11/11/16 12:22am by 44
ken blackwell

Trump picks anti-LGBT hate group to run domestic policy transition

Facebook Tweet Reddit
Trump has picked a member of a religious right “hate group” to run domestic policy during the transition.
11/10/16 7:47pm by 168
steven bannon

Trump wants Alt-Right leader Bannon as White House chief of staff

Facebook Tweet Reddit
CNN just reported that Donald Trump wants Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be White House chief of staff.
11/10/16 5:22pm by 20
© 2017 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

We are in the battle of our lives

 

Donald Trump poses a unique threat to everything we hold dear -- from LGBT rights, to civil rights overall, climate change, Wall Street reform, and national defense.


We must fight back, and we CAN win this. But it will take hard work and time. I am already making preparations for a wide-ranging campaign to fight Trump's Cabinet appointees and supreme court nominations. As part of that effort, when my lease is up in NYC, I will be moving back to Washington, DC, to take the fight directly to Donald Trump.


Won't you please support my work with a generous donation? And then, follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where I do a lot of micro-blogging in addition to here on AMERICAblog.


Thanks so much for your ongoing support. Together we CAN win.

 

1. If you don't like PayPal, you can contribute here.

 

2. One-time contribution (PayPal):

$

3. Recurring monthly contribution:

$

4. Donate by check to "John Aravosis," mailed to: John Aravosis PO Box 1532 Long Island City, NY 11101-9998

Donations are NOT tax deductible.

 

Thank you so much for your support, JOHN

 

CLOSE