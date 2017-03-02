Featured Articles
All Stories

Trump on verge of signing anti-LGBT executive order

Trump is reportedly about to sign an anti-LGBT executive order permitting discrimination against gay & trans.
1/30/17 3:39pm
michelle-obama-jimmy-fallon

Michelle Obama surprises people making “thank you” videos for her

Michelle Obama was on Jimmy Fallon’s show where she surprised people making “thank you” videos for her. Wonderful.
1/12/17 11:02am
Jill Stein

Jill Stein plugs recount on Russian state TV, doesn’t mention Russians are the reason for the recount

Jill Stein went on Russian TV to talk about the recount, and didn’t mention Russia is the reason for the recount.
11/25/16 1:28pm

Oregon didn’t reject LGBT rights on Election Day

National headlines would have you believe Oregon voters rejected LGBT rights on election day. Don’t believe it.
11/23/16 11:46am
alt right conference DC nazi salute

Nazi-saluting “Alt Right” conference closes with attack on Jews

The racist “Alt Right” just held a DC conference where they adopted Nazi terminology/salutes & attacked Jews.
11/21/16 7:46pm

Mike Pence wants to cure me of being gay, but I’m uncivil

Mike Pence wants to cure me from being gay, but I’m supposed to worry about him being booed at a show.
11/20/16 11:30am
Hamilton the Musical

Trump tweets, then deletes, ANOTHER attack on Hamilton cast

Ladies and gentlemen, we have elected a Twitter-troll as president-elect of the United States. Donald Trump today went off on a tirade against the cast of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” ...
11/19/16 8:57pm

Art & history know no ‘safe space,’ and Hamilton owes Mike Pence no apology

The cast of Hamilton owe Mike Pence no apology for simply expressing our people’s desire to breathe free.
11/19/16 3:30pm
steven bannon

Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon

Trump hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House. Trump must fire Bannon.
11/14/16 9:59pm
