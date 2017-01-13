Featured Articles
Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian will continue upholding LGBTQ rights.

Oregon didn’t reject LGBT rights on Election Day

National headlines would have you believe Oregon voters rejected LGBT rights on election day. Don’t believe it.
11/23/16 11:46am by 4
alt right conference DC nazi salute

Nazi-saluting “Alt Right” conference closes with attack on Jews

The racist “Alt Right” just held a DC conference where they adopted Nazi terminology/salutes & attacked Jews.
11/21/16 7:46pm by 13
trump-king-george

Mike Pence wants to cure me of being gay, but I’m uncivil

Mike Pence wants to cure me from being gay, but I’m supposed to worry about him being booed at a show.
11/20/16 11:30am by 17
Hamilton the Musical

Trump tweets, then deletes, ANOTHER attack on Hamilton cast

Ladies and gentlemen, we have elected a Twitter-troll as president-elect of the United States. Donald Trump today went off on a tirade against the cast of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” ...
11/19/16 8:57pm by 19
Hamilton the musical

Art & history know no ‘safe space,’ and Hamilton owes Mike Pence no apology

The cast of Hamilton owe Mike Pence no apology for simply expressing our people’s desire to breathe free.
11/19/16 3:30pm by 6
steven bannon

Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon

Trump hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House. Trump must fire Bannon.
11/14/16 9:59pm by 0
gay justice statue of liberty shutterstock

In Loving Memory: The United States of America (1776 – 2016)

The United States of America – military commander, statesman, explorer – is dead at 238. This is her obituary.
11/14/16 7:25pm by 2
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid says Disney/ABC should pull error-riddled 9/11 show

You really need to read Harry Reid’s blistering statement on Trump’s election

“Donald Trump [is] a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate.”
11/13/16 8:39pm by 12
steven bannon

Trump hires homophobic, anti-Semitic, sexist, racist to be White House chief strategist

Trump has chosen Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be his new chief strategist at the White House.
11/13/16 5:38pm by 18
new-balance

Boycott New Balance over their embrace of Trump, criticism of Obama

New Balance sneaker company says it heartily embraces President-elect Donald Trump. It’s time for a boycott.
11/11/16 12:22am by 44
