Trump is reportedly about to sign an anti-LGBT executive order permitting discrimination against gay & trans.
We have a “Trump-Putin” hat/t, and an “illegitimate” shirt that’s sure to tick him off. All proceeds go to Ablog.
Michelle Obama was on Jimmy Fallon’s show where she surprised people making “thank you” videos for her. Wonderful.
Jill Stein went on Russian TV to talk about the recount, and didn’t mention Russia is the reason for the recount.
National headlines would have you believe Oregon voters rejected LGBT rights on election day. Don’t believe it.
The racist “Alt Right” just held a DC conference where they adopted Nazi terminology/salutes & attacked Jews.
Mike Pence wants to cure me from being gay, but I’m supposed to worry about him being booed at a show.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have elected a Twitter-troll as president-elect of the United States. Donald Trump today went off on a tirade against the cast of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” ...
The cast of Hamilton owe Mike Pence no apology for simply expressing our people’s desire to breathe free.
Trump hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House. Trump must fire Bannon.