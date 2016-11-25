Featured Articles
-
Jill Stein plugs recount on Russian state TV, doesn’t mention Russians are the reason for the recountJill Stein went on Russian TV to talk about the recount, and didn’t mention Russia is the reason for the recount.
-
Oregon didn’t reject LGBT rights on Election DayNational headlines would have you believe Oregon voters rejected LGBT rights on election day. Don’t believe it.
-
Nazi-saluting “Alt Right” conference closes with attack on JewsThe racist “Alt Right” just held a DC conference where they adopted Nazi terminology/salutes & attacked Jews.
All Stories