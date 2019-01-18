Karen Pence is a bigot

In today’s UnPresidented podcast we delve into the latest shutdown updates and a few LGBT stories in the news, including Mike Pence’s wife Karen’s decision to work at a virulently homophobic school that bans gay students and parents (and presumably teachers), and the latest brouhaha over whether Lindsey Graham is gay and whether it should matter (I think it does).

