Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman

The Supreme Court’s sweeping and historic LGBT rights decision making employment discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people illegal across the United States, as explained by Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman.

That’s today’s episode of the UnPresidented Podcast.

You can listen to a 45-minute excerpt of the 90-minute interview below. And subscribers can listen to the entire interview here, or watch the Zoom version of the interview here.

