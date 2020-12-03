Trans 101: An introduction to transgender issues, with guest Dana Beyer

My longtime friend and colleague, Dana Beyer, who is a trans woman, joins us to talk about all things transgender.

Cliff and I approached this episode from the perspective that there are no dumb questions. Dana heartily agreed. So, hopefully, you’ll learn something new about an issue that’s increasingly in the news. We talk about the JK Rowling controversy, pronouns, the notion that some people are “non-binary,” and the difficulty of even discussing trans issues without fearing you’re using the wrong vocabulary or saying something offensive.

It was a really long talk, but also really interesting. Dana is so knowledgeable and enjoyable. I think you’ll enjoy this one.

This is one of our free podcasts. To check out the rest of our episodes, and support our work, please become a patron over at Patreon.

