Asian-Americans pay the price for Trump’s hate

The deadly attack on three Asian-American-run massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, has put the spotlight yet again on the rise in violence against Asian-Americans over the last year.

The police say it’s still too early to know whether the Atlanta attack was racially-motivated, but regardless of motive, the recent increase in attacks against people of Asian descent seems undeniable.

Eighty-four-year-old Vichar Ratanapakdee was taking his morning walk in San Francisco when he was shoved to the ground. Two days later, he died.

A 61-year-old Filipino man had his face slashed with a pair of box cutters on the New York City subway.

A Burmese family was stabbed inside a Texas Sam’s club.

A 91-year-old Asian man was shoved to the ground in Oakland, California’s Chinatown.

On the New York City subway, a man slapped a Chinese-American woman’s hands, threatened to throw his lighter at her, then called her a “ch*nk bitch,” and told her to “get the f*ck out of NYC.”

Many of the altercations are verbal. In California, a Chinese-American woman was jogging when a man pulled up beside her and yelled “Coronavirus!” And a man on the DC subway shouted “Chinese bitch” at an Asian-American woman; then coughed at, and physically threatened, her and her boyfriend.

There were 3,800 anti-Asian incidents recorded in the US over the year of the pandemic, ranging from racist speech to physical assaults — 68% of which were directed against against Asian-American women. And the NYPD reports that anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City jumped 1,900% in 2020.

READ MORE —> —> Read the rest of this story over at CyberDisobedience, thanks. And please consider signing up for my newsletter over there.