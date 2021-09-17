The History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell









Today’s podcast is an interview with Dixon Osburn, an old friend and colleague who was one of the key players in the repeal of the US military’s ban on gay service members, the infamous “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Dixon has a new book out about the history of DADT, “Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Dixon and I talk about the history of the gay ban, going back to the early 1900s, the adoption and implementation of DADT under President Clinton, and its ultimate repeal under President Obama. And finally, we close with a discussion of lessons learned that other movements can take away from the successful fight to repeal the gay ban.

