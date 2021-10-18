Colin Powell’s mixed legacy









Today’s show is all about Colin Powell’s death from complications associated with Covid, and his mixed legacy as an African-American trailblazer, who was the first Black US Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and National Security Adviser, who also had a few blots on his record, including his support for banning gays from the military (Powell successfully sabotaged President Clinton’s effort to repeal the gay ban), and his now-infamous speech to the United Nations justifying the second Iraq War by claiming that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, when he did not.

This is one of our premium episodes. You can listen to a free excerpt here, and then, if the spirit moves you, head on over to Patreon and become a patron. Thanks so much.